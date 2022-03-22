Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 524 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,088,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 0.52. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

