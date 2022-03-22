Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 290.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.