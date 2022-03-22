Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

