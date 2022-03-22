Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

