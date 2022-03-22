Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes $582,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

