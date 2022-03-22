Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $921.16 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $894.25 and its 200 day moving average is $938.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

