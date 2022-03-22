Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of WOR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 309,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.