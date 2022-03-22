Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) to report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.88). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

