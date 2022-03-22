Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $65.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

