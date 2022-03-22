Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will report $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $89.27.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.