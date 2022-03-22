Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.00 Million

Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will report sales of $228.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.49 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $83.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

PEB traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 1,916,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $683,019 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

