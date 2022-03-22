Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Brokerages forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

USAK stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

