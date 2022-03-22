Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.30 million and the lowest is $14.84 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $94.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 9,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,445. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.