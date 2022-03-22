Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.19. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

