Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.19. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.19.
About Welbilt (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
