Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will report $21.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.37 million and the lowest is $20.30 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $18.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $143.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

NAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 23,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.24. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

