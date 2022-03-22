Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.
Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.
PAGP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 52,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,398. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.
Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.
