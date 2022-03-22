Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.52). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 535,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 659,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 20,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,241. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $410.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

