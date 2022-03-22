Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,846. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

