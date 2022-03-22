Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

