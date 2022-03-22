Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.