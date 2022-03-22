Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.57. 1,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,866. ASGN has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASGN by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

