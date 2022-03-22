Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $9.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) to report $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.84. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $5.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $40.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $44.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $39.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.17 to $45.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.33.

Shares of LAD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,906. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,006,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

