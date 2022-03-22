Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to “Hold”

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 6,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,393. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $532.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $38,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $305,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,761 shares of company stock worth $662,723. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AlloVir by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

