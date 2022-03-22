Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $595.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a decent performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Also, Costco has been witnessing stellar comps sales run. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, supply chain bottlenecks and higher labor and freight costs remain concerns. Any deleverage in SG&A rate may hurt margins.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $555.53 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $328.19 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

