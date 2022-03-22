Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to “Buy”

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

GHL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $297.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

