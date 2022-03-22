Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to “Buy”

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $254,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 216,201 shares of company stock worth $552,730. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

