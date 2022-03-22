ZClassic Market Capitalization Reaches $660,925.58 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $660,925.58 and $656.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00418395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00097584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00107199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007336 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

