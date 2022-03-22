Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.94. Zhihu shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 15,327 shares.

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

