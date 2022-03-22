ZKSpace 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.64 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.54 or 0.07005743 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00203370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043826 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

