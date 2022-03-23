$0.03 EPS Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. EnLink Midstream reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

ENLC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 1,353,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 232.81 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.