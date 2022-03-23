$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.28. Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADNT opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.