-$0.31 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 636,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GLYC opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

