$0.32 EPS Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

NYSE AMRC remained flat at $$75.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,883. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411 over the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

