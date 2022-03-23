$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DDI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

