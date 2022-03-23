$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Banco Santander-Chile posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 653,590 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 222,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $14,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 451,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

