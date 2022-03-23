-$0.50 EPS Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.56). Canoo posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 422,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

GOEV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 83,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.11. Canoo has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Canoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.