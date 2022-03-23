-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.55). Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 25,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,016. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 27.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

