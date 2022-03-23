$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PCB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $347.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 over the last 90 days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.