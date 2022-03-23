$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.32.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $3,565,362. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $325.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.13. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

