$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will post $1.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

