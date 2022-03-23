$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $839.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 3,070,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

