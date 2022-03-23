$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,052 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,417 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

