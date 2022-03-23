115,000 Shares in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of UpHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

UPH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 254,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.