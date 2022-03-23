133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. 133654 (SVY.TO) shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 8,144 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88.
133654 (SVY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SVY)
Featured Stories
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.