$177.05 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.35 million to $182.47 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.32.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.31. 9,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,350. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.