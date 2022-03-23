$177.05 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.35 million to $182.47 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EGHT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.31. 9,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,350. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
