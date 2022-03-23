1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $27.40 Average PT from Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.