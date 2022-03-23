1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.09. 1st Source shares last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 53,234 shares traded.

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get 1st Source alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.