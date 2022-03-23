$2.16 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Equifax reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a twelve month low of $173.02 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

