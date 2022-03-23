$201.45 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) to post sales of $201.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $183.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $803.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $806.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $826.69 million, with estimates ranging from $821.98 million to $833.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

