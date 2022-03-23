2,195 Shares in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 117.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 96,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 33,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

