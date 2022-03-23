330 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,550,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $475.99 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

